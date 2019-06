Our rainy 2019 is set to resume on Wednesday.

Our year-to-date rain total is more than 10″ above normal right now.

There’s a chance for more rain Wednesday morning, but the best chance for wet weather arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Computer model forecasts range from less than half an inch up to more than an inch of rain Wednesday and Wednesday night.

This isn’t the only chance for rain in the near future. We have rain chances 5 out of the next 6 days.