White Christmas leads to bitter cold temperatures and wind chill advisories

The cold air has been rushing into the Quad Cities behind the system that brought the snow to us on Christmas Eve. Cold air will continue to funnel in and temperatures are falling down to dangerously cold levels.

Christmas night will offer temperatures in the low single digits and below zero. There are even a few Wind Chill Advisories in effect for areas north of highway 30. In Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Jackson county wind chill values could get 20 below! Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes in that cold so make sure you are limiting your time outdoors and be careful.

Temperatures will stay cold for much of the next week. Highs aren’t forecast to get back above freezing in the next week to week and a half. More snow is also possible later this week so stick with Local 4 and Fox 18 for updates as we get closer to this event!