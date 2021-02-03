Winter Storm Warning for the Quad Cities for Thursday, Feb. 4th

The NWS has just issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Quad Cities for Thursday into Friday.

The warning starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 6 a.m. on Friday.

Areas in North Central Iowa are actually under a Blizzard Warning for this same storm (areas shaded in orange on this map.)

It won’t be the heaviest snow we see this season, but winds gusting to around 40 mph will make for difficult travel, especially Thursday evening.

Everything starts as rain Thursday morning and switches to snow by lunchtime, if not before.

We’re looking at 3-4″ in the Quad Cities.

Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile at times.

Quickly falling temperatures will work to flash freeze and water standing around after the rain. That will make for icy and slippery conditions area-wide by Thursday evening.