Winter Storm WARNING for this weekend in the Quad Cities

The Quad Cities NWS has now issued a Winter Storm WARNING for the Quad Cities this weekend. It starts Friday at 12 p.m. and goes until Saturday at 6 p.m.

Winter Storm Warning

We’ll see snow breaking out Friday afternoon. Winds will be gusty too, and blowing snow could be a problem. By Friday night, 2-4″ of snow will be on the ground. Snow totals will be heavier NW of Quad Cities.

Snow totals

Then it could get even worse. Sleet and freezing rain are likely to mix in with the snow for a while late Friday night and Saturday. Light ice accumulations are also possible.

Storm timeline

Then Saturday morning we see a few more snow showers and plummeting temperatures as wind chills crash below zero by Saturday night.

The coldest air of the season (so far) arrives by Sunday. It stays bitterly cold through the middle of next week.