The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities Tuesday night.

This is in effect until 9 p.m.

Have you heard the howling winds? They’re the problem. Visibility is down and some roads are being covered with blowing snow.

If you’re out driving this evening, take it easy…especially out on country roads as 50 mph wind gusts are creating problems.

The wind should die down later tonight and driving conditions will improve by midnight.