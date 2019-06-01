Weather Review: A tremendously wet May

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - Rainy May is finally over and June is here!

May 2019 will definitely be remembered for its wetness -- 9.76" of rain vs. the normal 4.32", reaching the #3 spot for wettest Mays -- and not for its temperatures -- average of 61° vs. normal average of 61.8°.

Here's how that rain spread out through the month: Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One year ago, we were finishing our hottest May on record, with several days of 90°+ highs and an average temperature of 69.8°. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where do we go from here? Well, meteorological summer (June-August) usually means plenty of days in the 80s.

Here are the average highs and lows: Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.