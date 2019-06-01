Weather

Weather Review: A tremendously wet May

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 04:11 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 04:32 PM CDT

QUAD CITIES - Rainy May is finally over and June is here! 

May 2019 will definitely be remembered for its wetness -- 9.76" of rain vs. the normal 4.32", reaching the #3 spot for wettest Mays -- and not for its temperatures -- average of 61° vs. normal average of 61.8°. 

Here's how that rain spread out through the month:

One year ago, we were finishing our hottest May on record, with several days of 90°+ highs and an average temperature of 69.8°. 

Where do we go from here? Well, meteorological summer (June-August) usually means plenty of days in the 80s.

Here are the average highs and lows: 

