Weather Review: A tremendously wet May
QUAD CITIES - Rainy May is finally over and June is here!
May 2019 will definitely be remembered for its wetness -- 9.76" of rain vs. the normal 4.32", reaching the #3 spot for wettest Mays -- and not for its temperatures -- average of 61° vs. normal average of 61.8°.
Here's how that rain spread out through the month:
One year ago, we were finishing our hottest May on record, with several days of 90°+ highs and an average temperature of 69.8°.Where do we go from here? Well, meteorological summer (June-August) usually means plenty of days in the 80s.
Here are the average highs and lows:
More Stories
-
Cedar County has been hit hard with severe weather just NW of the…
-
Seem like it's been raining a lot? Way more than usual? …
-
Our Flash Flood Watch now has some company. A Severe