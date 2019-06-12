Wednesday rain to have no impact on area river levels

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - The Mississippi River continues to fall in the Quad Cities this week, and could fall out of flood stage later next week.

Now though, there's more rain in the Wednesday forecast.

Fortunately, rain totals will be light enough that the river will not likely start to rise again.

We're looking at about half an inch of rain, and that should offer up no additional problems along the Mississippi River or its tributaries.