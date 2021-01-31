Weekend snow totals in QCA

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yet another winter storm dropped rain, freezing rain, sleet, then snow on much of Iowa & Illinois Saturday into Sunday.

Here’s a list of snow reports around the QCA so far:

  • Stockton, IL — 4.5″
  • Lowden, IA — 4.4″
  • Park View, IA — 4.0″
  • Chadwick, IL — 4.0″
  • Cordova, IL — 3.8″
  • Muscatine, IA — 3.8″
  • Davenport Airport — 3.7″
  • Princeton, IL — 3.2″
  • Moline (QC Airport) — 3.0″
  • Bellevue, IA — 3.0″
  • Camanche, IA — 2.7″
  • Cambridge, IL — 2.1″
  • Kewanee, IL — 2.0″
  • Burlington, IA — 2.0″
  • Aledo, IL — 1.0″
  • Knoxville, IL — 1.0″

* Note not all reports come in at the same time, so some are more current than others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off the Radar

More Weather Blog

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog