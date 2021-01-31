Weekend snow totals in QCA

Yet another winter storm dropped rain, freezing rain, sleet, then snow on much of Iowa & Illinois Saturday into Sunday.
Here’s a list of snow reports around the QCA so far:
- Stockton, IL — 4.5″
- Lowden, IA — 4.4″
- Park View, IA — 4.0″
- Chadwick, IL — 4.0″
- Cordova, IL — 3.8″
- Muscatine, IA — 3.8″
- Davenport Airport — 3.7″
- Princeton, IL — 3.2″
- Moline (QC Airport) — 3.0″
- Bellevue, IA — 3.0″
- Camanche, IA — 2.7″
- Cambridge, IL — 2.1″
- Kewanee, IL — 2.0″
- Burlington, IA — 2.0″
- Aledo, IL — 1.0″
- Knoxville, IL — 1.0″
* Note not all reports come in at the same time, so some are more current than others.