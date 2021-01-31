Weekend snow totals in QCA

Yet another winter storm dropped rain, freezing rain, sleet, then snow on much of Iowa & Illinois Saturday into Sunday.

Here’s a list of snow reports around the QCA so far:

Stockton, IL — 4.5″

4.5″ Lowden, IA — 4.4″

4.4″ Park View, IA — 4.0″

4.0″ Chadwick, IL — 4.0″

4.0″ Cordova, IL — 3.8″

3.8″ Muscatine, IA — 3.8″

3.8″ Davenport Airport — 3.7″

3.7″ Princeton, IL — 3.2″

3.2″ Moline (QC Airport) — 3.0″

3.0″ Bellevue, IA — 3.0″

3.0″ Camanche, IA — 2.7″

2.7″ Cambridge, IL — 2.1″

2.1″ Kewanee, IL — 2.0″

2.0″ Burlington, IA — 2.0″

2.0″ Aledo, IL — 1.0″

1.0″ Knoxville, IL — 1.0″

* Note not all reports come in at the same time, so some are more current than others.