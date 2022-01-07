Weekend warm-up brings risk of icy glaze

The bitter cold is about to relent for part of the upcoming weekend in the QCA, but chances of ice will be the price for that warm-up.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 AM Saturday, lasting until 9 PM that night.

Here’s what to know:

  • Temperatures will warm through the 10s tonight, heading for highs around 30° tomorrow
  • Clouds will increase from the south through the morning, leading to pockets of freezing drizzle by midday
  • This freezing drizzle will linger on-and-off through Saturday evening, causing slick spots
  • Another blast of dry, cold air kicks the moisture out Saturday night, leaving wind chills of 0-5° for Sunday

