Wet at times this weekend

The end of the work week is here & so is the end of our pleasant, dry weather.

Several difference chances of showers return to the QCA as soon as tonight.

Today: Clouds will steadily increase from the west, but skies remain dry. Highs around 70°.

Tonight: Isolated evening showers possible in eastern Iowa. Widespread showers after 12 AM.

Saturday: Showers through the morning, then only spotty rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Dry through the morning. Chance of afternoon showers, then showers & storms likely Sunday night. Highs in the mid-70s.

