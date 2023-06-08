Good morning and happy Thursday! Wednesday turned out to be a perfect day as highs climbed into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Expect to see similar conditions this afternoon.

Friday will kick off with temps in the lower 50’s to upper 40’s. We will quickly warm up into the mid 80’s with mostly sunny skies.

The big story in the weather has been the lack of rain. So far this month we have picked up half a tenth of an inch of rain. That is well below average as our average rainfall at this point is 1.15″. This weekend will give us a good opportunity to pick up a healthy amount of rain! A low-pressure system will be tracking into the QCA on Saturday and Sunday.