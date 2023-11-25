It’s that time of year – snow is in the forecast! Although we did get a few flurries back on Halloween morning, we didn’t receive any measurable snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire viewing area. This advisory will begin in effect midnight to noon Sunday. Areas are expected between 1-3” of snow. After looking at different meteorological models, areas South and East could see around 2” of snow and areas North and West closer to 3”.

Give yourself extra time tomorrow morning as you’re out the door if you plan on traveling or heading out. Roads will be slippery so remember to drive slow and take extra precautions!