by: Diana Reyes Rodriguez Posted: Jun 28, 2023 / 08:49 AM CDT Updated: Jun 28, 2023 / 08:49 AM CDT SHARE The Canadian wildfire smoke has made it into the Quad Cities area. On Tuesday, June 27th, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire viewing area until midnight on Wednesday. Due to the unhealthy air quality, it can affect people with respiratory disease, active children, and adults. It’s going to be very important to limit time outdoors throughout the rest of the day.