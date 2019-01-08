Wind Advisory continues through this evening
Strong winds this evening in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES - The Wind Advisory continues for the entire Quad Cities area until 9 p.m.
Winds have already gusted up to around 50 mph and could still gust to 45 mph this evening.
Top wind gusts of 51mph have been reported at the weather stations in Moline and Davenport.
Wednesday will be cold and breezy, but not quite as windy as today.
More Stories
-
2 out of 3 days have had above average highs so far this month, and…
-
It might seem strange, but the Earth is closer to the sun tonight…
-
2018 ended on a fitting note - it rained for most of the last day of…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.