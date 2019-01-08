Weather

Wind Advisory continues through this evening

Strong winds this evening in the Quad Cities

By:

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 04:49 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 04:49 PM CST

Wind Advisory continues through this evening

QUAD CITIES - The Wind Advisory continues for the entire Quad Cities area until 9 p.m.  

Winds have already gusted up to around 50 mph and could still gust to 45 mph this evening.

Top wind gusts of 51mph have been reported at the weather stations in Moline and Davenport.  

Wednesday will be cold and breezy, but not quite as windy as today.  

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected