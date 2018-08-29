Wind and heavy rain batter the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES - Last night's strong thunderstorms that swept through the Quad-City area brought along plenty of gusty winds and eye-popping rainfall totals. Here are some of the storm reports relayed into the National Weather Service this morning:

Wind gust of 82 mph on the west side of Iowa City

Tree 2-ft. in diameter blown down in North Liberty, IA

Widespread tree damage to cars and homes in Mt. Pleasant, IA

Wind gust of 58 mph at the airport in Muscatine, IA

Wind gust of 59 mph in DeWitt, IA

Tree blown onto a house in Buffalo, IA

At one point, thousands of customers around the Quad Cities were also without power.

Many spots also saw torrential downpours in multiple rounds of storms, leading to impressive 24-hour rainfall through 7:00 AM:

Mt. Pleasant, IA: 6.10"

Milan, IL: 5.03"

New Boston, IL: 4.80"

Aledo, IL: 4.45"

Coal Valley, IL: 3.90"

New London, IA: 3.65"

Quad City Airport: 3.64"

Atkinson, IL: 3.51"

DeWitt, IA: 3.40"

Muscatine, IA: 3.20"

The National Weather Service will also be surveying possible tornadoes in Johnson, Clinton, and Carroll Counties later today.