Winds max out at 85 MPH in Mount Pleasant during storms
Thunderstorm damage was pretty widespread on Tuesday.
Now the National Weather Service is saying winds maxed out at 85 MPH in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
A power pole was damaged and caused numerous power outages on the south side of the city.
Widespread tree damage also was reported from Tuesday's storms and a tornado touched down on the border of Scott and Clinton County.
T'storm damage was pretty widespread yesterday. And now the NWS is saying winds maxed out at 85 mph in Mt Pleasant, Iowa! Widespread tree damage reported from Tuesday's storms... #IAwx pic.twitter.com/xe83TxdVVg— Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) August 29, 2018
Lost in some of the action last night: QC Airport (Moline) broke its daily rainfall record for August 28th.— Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) August 29, 2018
2018 = 3.31"
1872 = 2.70" (previous record)
Photos: Storms in the QC area https://t.co/bBGTDm4hd4 pic.twitter.com/qve8uHbg0u— Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) August 29, 2018
A tornado formed yesterday at 7:09 p.m. just north of Donahue, Iowa…
Storms made an ominous impression as they rolled into the Quad Cities…
Last night's strong thunderstorms that swept through the Quad-City…