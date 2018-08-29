Weather

Winds max out at 85 MPH in Mount Pleasant during storms

Thunderstorm damage was pretty widespread on Tuesday.

Now the National Weather Service is saying winds maxed out at 85 MPH in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

A power pole was damaged and caused numerous power outages on the south side of the city.

Widespread tree damage also was reported from Tuesday's storms and a tornado touched down on the border of Scott and Clinton County. 

 

