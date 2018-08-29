Winds max out at 85 MPH in Mount Pleasant during storms

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thunderstorm damage was pretty widespread on Tuesday.

Now the National Weather Service is saying winds maxed out at 85 MPH in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

A power pole was damaged and caused numerous power outages on the south side of the city.

Widespread tree damage also was reported from Tuesday's storms and a tornado touched down on the border of Scott and Clinton County.

T'storm damage was pretty widespread yesterday. And now the NWS is saying winds maxed out at 85 mph in Mt Pleasant, Iowa! Widespread tree damage reported from Tuesday's storms... #IAwx pic.twitter.com/xe83TxdVVg — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) August 29, 2018

Lost in some of the action last night: QC Airport (Moline) broke its daily rainfall record for August 28th.



2018 = 3.31"

1872 = 2.70" (previous record) — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) August 29, 2018