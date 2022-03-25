After a week full of rain, today will be a bit drier. I can’t say perfectly dry as there is a chance for very light rain this afternoon as one of two cold fronts move through the QCA early this afternoon.

This little bit of instability could kick up some light rain again this afternoon, but not really enough to warrant an umbrella. Speaking of which, you’ll probably want to leave it at home anyway because that same front will be making windy conditions across the QCA. It will be so windy that the National Weather Service does have a Wind Advisory in effect for the entire QCA beginning at 1 PM today through 10 PM tonight.

Winds today are expected to increase to 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH, so having an umbrella today is not going to be easy.

As the first front passes through the area winds go from Westerly to Northwesterly, this will transport colder air into the QCA. Which will take our 50 degree high today down to the low and mid 40s this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it won’t be nearly as nice as it was last weekend.