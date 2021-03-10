Windy & wet weather arrives today

Spring warmth arrived yesterday in the QCA. Today, it’s the spring showers‘ turn.

Here’s how the next 24 hours of weather shakes out:

This Morning: A few spotty showers are possible, mainly northwest of the QC. Temperatures will rise through the 50s & 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

This Afternoon: Gusty winds and warmth. Temperatures will top out around 70°, with a 20 mph breeze and gusts around 40 mph at times. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

This Evening: A cold front drives in from the west, spreading a line of showers (possibly even a couple thunderstorms!) through the QCA. These will reach eastern Iowa around 5-6pm, then the Mississippi River around 9-10pm.

Tomorrow: Skies will be clearing through the morning. Temperatures will start off in the 40s, then warm into the 50s by afternoon.

