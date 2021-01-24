Winter Storm Warning for the QCA

The Winter Storm Watch that was issued yesterday has now been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning.

This will go into effect at 6 AM on Monday and will continue through Noon on Tuesday.

This means that Monday 6 to 8 plus inches of snow will fall within a 12 to 24 hour period. Heavy snow accumulations are expected for most of the QCA Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.

Heavy snowfall accumulations mixed with strong winds will have a high impact on travel and daily life with widespread blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Winds are expected to be gusting as high as 35 mph.

Monday’s conditions are very close to a blizzard warning. With winds gusting at 35 mph, and visibility falling due to blowing snow. The last criteria to be met before an issuance of a blizzard warning will be the duration of the storm, of which has to last at least 3 hours.

Additional hazards include ice causing very slippery roads. Warmer temperatures will be around the highway 34 corridor and will likely cause a mix of ice and snow for Monday.

We’ll continue updating and fine tuning this forecast as this system gets closer. Be sure to check back for updates On-Air at Local 4 and Fox18, as well as online at OurQuadCities.com and on social media!