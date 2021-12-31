Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow arrives New Year’s Day

This forecast is current as of Friday morning, December 31st.
A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect 6 AM Saturday, lasting until 12 AM Sunday for much of the Quad-City Area.
What To Know
- Snow will spread into the QCA after sunrise Saturday morning, becoming heavy by midday
- Several fluffy inches of accumulation are likely over most of the area, heaviest south
- Wind gusts could reach 30 mph Saturday afternoon, meaning low visibility & drifting snow
- Wind chills below zero are likely by Saturday night
- *Travel will be treacherous mid-morning Saturday through Saturday night*