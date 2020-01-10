Winter Storm Warning: Ice and snow into the weekend

Heavy rain, ice, & snow are all in the forecast at times Friday night through Saturday.

Because of this, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the QCA Friday night through Saturday. Here’s the latest forecast as of Friday morning.

What & When: Rain, heavy at times, arrives by Friday evening. Falling temperatures will change the rain over to freezing rain and sleet Friday night.

Snow will be the main threat on Saturday. Most of the accumulating snow will fall Saturday afternoon and night.

Plan on gusty winds of 20-30 mph starting Friday night through Saturday night.

How Much: Ice accumulations of 0.10-0.30″ are likely, followed by a widespread 3-5″ of snow & sleet. Combined with the blustery winds, that ice could cause some power outages. Wind-driven snow will lead to reduced visibility & drifting later Saturday.