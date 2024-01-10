The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Quad Cities and all surrounding areas for Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Another storm will bring heavy snow Friday, with totals of 4-7″ likely in the Quad Cities. Some cities and towns East of the Quad Cities will pick up even more snow than that!

Strong winds gusting to 45 mph will create blowing snow problems Friday night into Saturday morning.

We’ll have several more updates right here before the snow starts flying late Thursday night.