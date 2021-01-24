Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow coming Monday

This forecast is current as of Sunday morning, January 24th.

Last night’s Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to cover the entire QCA starting Monday.

The Bottom Line

Heavy snow is likely the second half of Monday into early Tuesday

Wind gusts up to 35 mph will make travel hazardous by Monday evening

Blowing & drifting snow could still be problems into Tuesday morning

Snow will spread northeast across the QCA Monday morning, becoming widespread by the afternoon. Periods of freezing rain & mixed precipitation are possible south of the Quad Cities, closer to Highway 34, where temperatures will be warmer.

The heaviest snow will fall Monday evening into the night, before slowly tapering off Tuesday morning.

Winds will gust up to 30-35 mph by Monday evening. Near-blizzard conditions are possible at times, mainly north of the QC where the snow will be fluffier.

Power issues are possible farther south, thanks to wind gusts & heavier, wetter snow.

We’ll continue fine-tuning the forecast as this system approaches, so check back for updates on Local 4, FOX 18, & OurQuadCities.com.