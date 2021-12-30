Winter Storm Watch issued for Saturday in QCA

This forecast is current as of Thursday morning, December 30th.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois starting Saturday at 6 AM, lasting until 12 AM Sunday morning.

Here’s what we know about the system arriving New Year’s Day:

Snow will spread into the area Saturday morning, becoming widespread & heavy Saturday afternoon

Several inches of fluffy snow are likely south of I-80

Winds will gust up to 30 mph, drifting snow & visibility issues

Travel will by treacherous Saturday afternoon into Saturday night

Following the snow’s end, temperatures will plummet below zero by Sunday morning. Wind chills will fall all the way into the -15° to -20° range.