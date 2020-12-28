Winter Storm Watch: Snow and ice coming Tuesday

This forecast is current as of Monday morning, December 28th.

Accumulating snow and ice are looking increasingly likely for much of the QCA by tomorrow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for eastern Iowa & parts of Illinois Tuesday into Wednesday.

What We Know

Accumulating snow is likely Tuesday afternoon & evening

The heaviest snow will fall north & west of the QC

Freezing rain & sleet could cause icy conditions Tuesday night & Wednesday morning

Precipitation will start Tuesday afternoon as snow. Most of the accumulating snow will happen Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Warmer air will move in Tuesday overnight. Snow will transition to sleet, then freezing rain. Roads, sidewalks, etc. will likely be cold enough for an icy glaze to develop by Wednesday morning.

The snow & ice will make travel treacherous Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the 35-40° range Wednesday morning, changing precipitation into rain.

The system exits by Wednesday afternoon. A couple more snow showers are possible during that time as colder air moves back in from the northwest.