Winter Weather Advisory for measurable snow today

This forecast is current as of Sunday morning, February 21st.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for the QCA’s northern half starting late this morning, lasting through this evening.

Here’s what to know about our latest system.

What: Snow looks be the only type of precipitation today if you’re north of I-80. Rain mixing with the snow is possible south of the QC, especially closer to Hwy. 34.

When: The snow will spread into the QCA between 11 AM – 1 PM today. The heaviest snow will fall this afternoon, then lighten up this evening. All comes to an end by 9-10 PM tonight.

Amounts: The most snow will likely fall north of I-80, where 2-4″ is expected. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially north of Hwy. 30.

Ground temperatures are still plenty cold enough, so the snow will stick easily, and make pavement slick this afternoon into the evening.

Thankfully, milder air (30-40° highs) is forecast to return Monday!