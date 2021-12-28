Winter Weather Advisory for wintry mix and snow today

This season’s first real winter weather system arrives today in the Quad-City Area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most until 6 PM today.

Snow and wintry mix will spread northward through eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois this morning. By lunchtime, most of us will be transitioning over to rain. This will linger through the afternoon, then taper off early this evening.

Areas north of I-80 are most likely to see snow accumulate on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will be in the low/mid-30s, so most roads should remain just wet. The only exception will be in areas that see periods of heavier snow. Those heavier snow pockets are most likely north of the QC.

Skies will dry tonight, then our next chance of light snow is coming Wednesday evening.