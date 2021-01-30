Wintry mess arrives in QCA today

This forecast is current as of Saturday morning, January 30th.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at 12 PM today for areas north of Hwy. 30 in Iowa & north of I-80 in Illinois.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting at 12 PM today for areas south of Hwy. 30 in Iowa & south of I-80 in Illinois.

Forecast Timeline:

Afternoon: Our next weather system arrives today, beginning as a combination of rain & some wintry mix south of the Quad Cities early this afternoon.

As moisture spreads across the QCA, areas north of Hwy. 30 could see freezing rain by late this afternoon. Farther south, temperatures above 32° will prevent much ice, & precipitation will remain mainly rain/some wintry mix through the afternoon.

Evening: By evening, freezing rain/wintry mix will change over to wet snow north of Hwy. 30.

During the evening, the rain/snow line will creep south. This is when the QC metro will transition from rain/sleet to wet snow.

Night: Most of the QCA will have switched over to snow by 10 PM, except areas along/south of Hwy. 34.

Lighter, fluffier snow will continue through Sunday morning.

Snow/Ice Amounts:

A layer of ice up to 0.10″ is possible north of Hwy. 30 this afternoon. Snow falling on top of that ice will make any traveling very tricky tonight.

Overall, the heaviest snow will fall north & east of the Quad Cities. Totals of 4″+ are likely here.

Amounts are more uncertain from Hwy. 30 south to I-80, thanks to rain transitioning to snow.

There will be a sharp cutoff between measurable snow & almost no snow between I-80 & Hwy. 34.