System malfunction causes emergency sirens in Bettendorf
Wintry mix expected Sunday

After Saturday’s dreariness, the QCA will finish up this weekend with a few snowflakes.

Light rain & snow showers will spread across the area early Sunday morning, lasting through most of the day.

Luckily, temperatures will generally hold above freezing, likely preventing any measurable accumulations.

Winds will be blustery at times, with a sustained northwesterly breeze around 15-20 mph. Gusts as high as 30-35 mph are possible Sunday afternoon.

The biggest impact will likely be reduced visibility from any blowing snow.

The good news is that sunshine returns on Monday, followed by several days of mostly dry weather!

