Sunday afternoon’s 40°+ temperatures are long gone here on Monday morning.

Colder conditions are in store for most of Monday, with highs expected only in the 20s. Thankfully, it’s only for one day.

Warmer air starts flowing in from the west by Tuesday, lifting temperatures right back up into the 40s. Parts of southeast Iowa could reach 50° if skies are sunny enough.

Like today’s cold, tomorrow’s warmth is just for one day. Another wave cools us down through Wednesday and Thursday.

Lots of swinging temperatures this week, but not much moisture.