Worst of the heat arrives today

It may have already felt hot & sticky much of this week, but Mother Nature’s turning the thermostat up a couple more notches today in the QCA.

A Heat Advisory starts at 11 AM this morning, lasting through Thursday evening for much of the area.

Feels-like readings of 100-105° are likely this afternoon.

A cold front will approach from the north by tomorrow, gradually pushing south through the QCA during the day. Heat indices will still climb above 100° in areas south of I-80 Thursday afternoon, ahead of that front.

A couple of showers and storms are also possible along the front as it pushes south of the QC metro Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, cooler air will have settled in behind the front, dropping our temperatures & heat indices into the 80s.