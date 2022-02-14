For those of you who saw today’s weather trivia question, or if you didn’t catch it today this is what was asked.

True or False, Roses and apples are related through the same plant classification family.

That statement is in fact true! So here’s why.

The way scientists classify plants is a fairly large but fairly straightforward hierarchy. Here’s what that looks like from most general to very specific. We will use the Wild Rose as an example in this list.



Kingdom ———– Plantae – Plants

Subkingdom ——- Tracheobionta – Vascular plants (a plant having a specialized conducting system to move water and minerals throughout the plant)



Superdivision —— Spermatophyta – Seed plants

Division ———— Magnoliophyta – Flowering plants

Class ————— Magnoliopsida – Dicotyledons (produces 2 seed leaves, unlike grass)

Subclass ———– Rosidae – Includes Herbs, shrubs, and trees

Order ————– Rosales – Order of flowering plants with 5 petals or sepals

Family ————- Rosaceae – 5 petaled/sepaled plants with cup-like features

Genus ————- Rosa – Woody perennial flowering plant

Species ———— Acicularis – The final binomial name for the Wild Rose (Officially Rosa Acicularis)

Ok, so what does any of this have to do with Apples and Roses. Well, the bolded text in that list is Rosaceae, the family housing all sorts of flowers including the rose, and other plants that we use to grow apples, pears, plums, cherries, raspberries, rose hips, and almonds! These are all examples of fruits that are produced from the flowering plant. Looking specifically at the apple blossom and the wild rose we can see a clear commonality!

Something to note, I have been specifying the wild rose as opposed to just rose. I’ve done this because what we commonly buy in stores aren’t entirely roses. They are technically listed as a garden rose, which is a hybrid. Botanists have been changing all sorts of plants since the agricultural revolution back 12,000 years ago. So, while the garden rose, or specifically in this picture the Hybrid Tea Rose, isn’t completely related it does still have the rose genus within it. We can still see some resemblance within the grouping of pedals. To be classified within the Rosaceae family the flower has to produce only 5 petals/sepals, the H. Tea Rose can produce well up to 60 petals! This is because that flower has been changed over time to have those characteristics. But looking at the sets of pedals most of them come in sets of 5 that keep growing out from the center.

Because of this plant’s hybrid gene pool, it doesn’t share the classification tree that the Wild Rose or Apple Blossom has. Instead, it uses a classification of 3 main groups: Old Garden, Modern Garden, and Wild.

An Old Garden Rose are roses that belong to a class that predates the Modern Garden Rose which started in France in 1867. As for Wild Roses, those are classified as Garden Roses that are much closer to their natural species and can survive much better in poor soil conditions and less sunlight.

Long story short, if you’re not one to pay a ridiculous amount of money for a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day, get a bushel of apples! In a way, they’re kind of the same thing!