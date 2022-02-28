Countdown to GOES-T Launches 3:38 pm CST from KSC

Launch coverage begins at 3:00 PM CST at NASA TV, and the launch is scheduled for 3:38 PM CST (4:38 EST).

The latest weather satellite within the GOES-R series of satellites is the GOES-T or GOES 18 when it reaches orbit.

Firstly, what is GOES and why should I care? So, GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites. In other words, an Earth-observing satellite that is in geostationary orbit, to help forecasters such as the Local 4 Weather team and other meteorologists around the world, to monitor real-time weather and allow for better forecasting and decision making!

The special thing about GOES satellites is they are in what is called a geostationary orbit. What in the world is a geostationary orbit? To start, when it comes to putting satellites in orbit around Earth we use different types of orbits for different types of satellites. The main orbit types are Low Earth orbit (LEO), Medium Earth orbit (MEO), Geostationary orbit (GEO), Polar orbit or Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO), Lagrange Points (James Webb is located at one of these points), and a few others.

Satellites in LEO are at an altitude of 99 miles (160km) up to 621 miles (1000km) above the Earth. These satellites mainly consist of telecommunication satellites, as well as manned space stations like the International Space Station. The special part of LEO and MEO satellites is that they can orbit the Earth in any way as needed.



At these lower altitudes for a satellite to remain in orbit, it does have to travel faster. Without going into too much physics and orbital mechanics, essentially the further you are from the orbiting body the slower you can travel due to the effects of gravity being reduced. So satellites in LEO travel at a speed of about 17,000 mph, whereas satellites in GEO orbit at a speed of about 7,000 mph. The moon in comparison orbits Earth a little over 2000 mph. This is important for the usage of the satellite that is put in orbit.

In the case of GOES satellites, they sit in GEO (Geostationary orbit), which is at an altitude of 22,236 miles (35,786km) above the Earth. What makes that altitude so special? At that exact height, the time it takes a satellite to complete an orbit around Earth is the exact same time the Earth rotates in one day/night cycle. In other words, the satellite can just “hover” in place over a specific point over the equator. This is important for weather satellites as we can monitor specific areas of the Earth 24/7 without ever losing sight. The main difference between GEO and other orbits like LEO/MEO is that GEO satellites need to be positioned over the equator, otherwise a wobble from GEO satellites cameras will be visible.

Meteorologists, climatologists, scientists, and the general public have been using data provided by the GOES satellites since the very first satellite launched back in October of 1975 (GOES-A/GOES-1), and GOES-2 in 1977.

GOES satellites have always launched in groups of 2. One GOES satellite sits in the Western position and another in the Eastern position. The two current GOES satellites are GOES 16 (GOES-R) and GOES 17 (GOES-S).

In May of 2018 GOES-17 started having major issues with the heating system associated with the ABI (Advanced Baseline Imager), the key component of GOES satellites that allows us to get beautiful images of Earth from GOES. So GOES-T (to be renamed GOES-18 once orbit is reached) will be replacing the Western GOES satellite, GOES-17.

GOES-T’s launch date was pushed back to make sure the issue that plagued GOES-17 would be fixed, and allow time for more instrument packages to be added to the newest weather satellite!

Here’s a look at the base instrument package onboard the entire GOES-R Series satellites.

ABI – Advanced Baseline Imager: The primary camera onboard that takes images every 5 minutes in multiple wavelengths such as visible light and infrared light.



GLM – Geostationary Lightning Mapper: The primary lightning sensor that can locate each lightning strike. (The same data that is visible on our Pinpoint Doppler Radar!)



EXIS – Extreme UV & X-Ray Irradiance Sensors: Measures the sun’s electromagnetic radiation in Earth’s upper atmosphere.



SUVI – Solar UV Imager: A telescope that monitors the sun in the extreme ultraviolet wavelength range.



Magnetometer: An instrument for measuring the strength and the direction of magnetic fields.



SEISS – Space Environmental In-Situ Suite: Includes SEISS and the Magnetometer as well as provides localized measurements of particles and fields in geosynchronous orbit

If you’d like to check out data from the GOES satellites some of the best sites include College Of DuPage‘s site and Colorado University’s CIRA site! The CIRA site also has access to other GEO satellites used by other countries as well!

Once again, the GOES-T satellite launches from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:38 PM Central (4:38 EST) onboard the Delta V rocket! You can watch the launch coverage at NASA TV starting at 3 PM Central!



