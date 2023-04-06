WOW, what a change in temperatures this morning! Temps are in the mid 30’s which is 30° cooler than yesterday. We will slowly warm up to the upper 40’s by lunchtime and top out in the lower 50’s this afternoon.

Heading into Friday, winds will shift from a north wind to a south wind which will lead to slightly warmer temps! Look to see wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the lower 60’s.

Temps, as we head into the Easter weekend, will climb into the 60’s and 70’s with sunshine. Next week temps will climb into the mid to upper 70’s with sunny skies.