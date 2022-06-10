Beerly beloved, Miller High Life has just announced a partnership with Universal Life Church to unveil the Officiants of High Life, a licensed group of beer lovers who can conduct weddings!

According to Statistica, 82% of weddings were postponed at the height of the pandemic and 2.6 million couples expect to get married this year, according to The Knot. Knowing officiants can be overbooked, Miller High Life created The Officiants of High Life, a free program for fans to easily and legally marry their friends, family or anyone. Signup is fast and easy and has everything officiants need to help weddings happen without a hitch (except for the happy couple), including:

A license to officiate legal weddings

An Officiant of High Life membership card

A beer-lover ceremony script

A chance to win a limited-edition Miller High Life x Tie Bar formalwear gift set, including a 100% leather beer koozie, a “Champagne of Beers” silk pocket square and Girl in the Moon cotton blend socks to make sure you look your best while performing your official duties

Fans can click here to become an official officiant.