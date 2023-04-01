Easter’s around the corner, and that means the same traditions that everyone does, like bunnies, eggs and candy, right?

Wrong!

Around the world, Easter festivities can have some elements and observances you may never have heard of. Here are just a few…

DRESSING UP

In some countries, dressing in costume is part of the Holy Week celebration. According to Wanderlust, children in Finland and Sweden dress up as witches and wander the streets with broomsticks on a hunt for treats, much like trick-or-treating for Halloween. The tradition is said to have come from the belief that witches would fly to Germany. According to Patronat de Turisme Costa Brava Girona, in Spain, the traditional “dansa de la mort,” or “death dance,” is performed, with participants dressed like skeletons as they reenact scenes from the Passion. The Telegraph reports that in Sicily, locals wear terrifying masks of zinc and dress in red robes like devils. Those costumed pester as many “souls” as they can to make them pay for drinks, before afternoon when the Virgin Mary and the risen Christ save the day by sending the devils away with angels.

SCHIERKE, GERMANY – APRIL 30: A young girl dressed as witch. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

EGG-CITING STUFF

In most parts of the world, Easter eggs are dyed with many different colors. In Greece and other countries, as Wanderlust reports, you will find only red eggs. For this tradition, red is the color of life and a representation of the blood of Christ. The egg has long been a symbol of the renewal of life, and the message of the red eggs is victory over death.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA: An Orthodox nun arranges fresh painted red eggs in a basket at Pasarea monastery. (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

In the French town of Haux on Easter Monday, a giant omelet made of more than 15,000 eggs, capable of feeding up to 1,000 people, is served up in the town’s main square, according to Atlas Obscura. The legend is that when Napoleon and his army were traveling through the south of France, they stopped in a small town and ate omelets, and Napoleon ordered the townspeople to make a giant omelet for his army the next day. The German American Heritage Center & Museum in Davenport told us about the German tradition of decorating trees and bushes with Easter eggs, known as the Ostereierbaum, or Easter egg tree. While smaller trees with a few plastic eggs hanging from branches can be commonplace, the Ostereierbaum takes it to a whole new level. You can learn to make one here.

Easter eggs decorate a tree in a garden in Saalfeld, eastern Germany. (MARTIN SCHUTT/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

EASTER BUNNIES, BILBIES AND CHEESE

While chocolate bunnies may seem the norm for Easter, The Travel Bug Bite reports that in Australia, it’s chocolate bilbies. A bilby is a small endangered rabbit-sized marsupial, and creating chocolate bilbies is a way for Australia to help raise awareness and funds for protecting the bilby. Unfortunately, rabbits are not always a welcomed sight. In New Zealand, rabbits are an introduced species and negatively affect the biodiversity of the environment, considered pests and plagues to farms in the region, according to The Guardian. A Great Easter Bunny Hunt is held in Alexandra. On a completely different note, according to Oliver’s Travels, the Umbrian town of Panicale celebrates Easter by rolling cheese. The game, Ruzzolone, mandates competitors roll a massive wheel of cheese around the village walls. The objective is to get around the course in the fewest strokes. The winner gets the cheese, and following the competition, there music in the piazza, free wine and boiled eggs.

Bilbies, the uniquely Aussie Easter icon is one of Australia’s most endangered animals. (GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

These are just a few Easter traditions from around the world that some consider unusual. Is there anything you or your family do for the holiday that might be unique? Let us know here.