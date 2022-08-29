Hey, Quad Citians! Are you a superfan of Danny Tanner, Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone? Can’t get enough of the antics of D.J., Stephanie and Michelle?? Do you think Comet is the most perfect pooch ever??? Then this might be the ultimate job for you!

FULL HOUSE – On location in San Francisco – Season Eight – 9/27/94 Pictured, from left: Dave Coulier (Joey), Bob Saget (Danny), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Mary Kate Olsen (Michelle), Candace Cameron (D.J.), Andrea Barber (Kimmy), Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit (Nicky), Lori Loughlin (Rebecca), Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit (Alex), John Stamos (Jesse). (Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of ‘Full House‘ and the legacy of Bob Saget, Choice Mutual will pay one lucky fan $1,000 to binge-watch 10 hours of their favorite ‘Full House’ episodes in 24 hours! Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident. The lucky winner will have 24 hours to watch 10 hours of their favorite Full House episodes and will document the experience on social media so friends, family and fans can follow along! The winner will receive $1,000 and a one-month HBO Max membership to make streaming Full House possible.

To apply, fill out the application form here by Tuesday, September 6t at 5:00 p.m. PST. Applicants can also include a link to a video explaining why they love ‘Full House.’ For more information, click here.