Quad Citians love their superheroes and no doubt know the phrase “crime doesn’t pay.” But what about the ‘good guys?’ Capes, tights and masks can get pricey, so are superheroes better off with their professions of crimefighting?

The team at AskGamblers wanted to know which Marvel characters who would be earning the most money had they stayed on their career path and not become superheroes, so they took the job role of each Marvel character before their superhero status and discovered the average salary for their varying careers. The results may surprise you.

1. Iron Man – Prior to his time as an Avenger, Tony Stark was CEO of Stark Industries. Stark’s empire, passed down by his father, specializes in weapon manufacturing. Tony’s net worth is estimated at $12.4 billion, with an average US salary of $920,006, making him the wealthiest member of the team.

Iron Man (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images)

2. Dr. Strange – Stephen Vincent Strange, M.D., Ph.D was a neurosurgeon, performing surgery on disorders affecting the nervous system, the brain and the spinal cord. The average salary for this role is $642,301, after around 16 years of higher education, including four years for a bachelor’s degree, four years for a doctorate, one-year internship in surgery and a seven-year residency.

MARVEL’S ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN VS. THE SINISTER 6 – “Return to the Spider-Verse – Part 1” (Disney XD via Getty Images) SPIDER-MAN, MILES MORALES, DR. STRANGE, NICK FURY, AGENT WEB

3. She-Hulk – Jennifer Walters works as a lawyer, specializing in superhero law. The average U.S. lawyer’s earnings are $126,930 per year. She-Hulk is the cousin of Bruce Banner, who is an attorney at Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ (IMDb.com)

4. Black Widow – Natasha Romanoff, was a spy before becoming an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. The average known salary for this career choice is $103,816.

Black Widow (Disney XD via Getty Images)

5. The Incredible Hulk – Before undergoing a transformation into the Hulk, Dr. Robert Bruce Banner was a renowned scientist, working in biochemistry, nuclear physics and gamma radiation, with an average salary of $102,028.

The Incredible Hulk (Photo by Marvel / Disney XD Channel Via Getty)

6. Nick Fury was a colonel of the United States Army. Fury was honorably discharged from this role, where he went on to be Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. The average salary for this role is $85,664.

“Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel” (Image by Disney XD via Getty Images)

7. Ant-Man – Scott Lang worked as an electrical engineer, and the average salary for this career path is $87,174. This is much more lucrative than $20,389 as an ice cream scooper at Baskin Robbins after a stint in prison for petty theft.

‘Ant-Man’ (IMDb.com)

8. Captain Marvel – Carol Danvers was an officer in the United States Airforce. The average salary for a pilot in the military is $80,247.

Captain Marvel (Marvel via Getty Images)

9. Spider-Man – Peter Parker worked as a freelance photographer during his school years. He was a contributing photographer to the Daily Bugle, where an average salary for this line of work is $42,770, or $33.53 per hour if part-time.

MARVEL’S ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN VS. THE SINISTER 6 – Agent Web” – (Disney XD)

10. Hawkeye – Clint Barton; before his time as an agent in S.H.I.E.L.D was a circus performer. He trained as a swordsman and archer. The average salary for this role Is $35,360.

MARVEL’S AVENGERS ASSEMBLE – “Depth Charge” – (Disney XD via Getty)

How did your favorite Marvel character do on the list?