April 7 is National Beer Day, and one manufacturer is releasing pants to match its new beer.

Leinenkugel’s is releasing their first-ever session-sour style beer, Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach, and to celebrate, they’ve made pants to match. According to a release:

Juicy Seats bring the Kardashian backside to Midwest functional fashion with comfortable performance pants, featuring a removable pad to juice up and protect your peach. Plus, it has a removable beer holster to give your other Juicy Peach a seat as well. It’s the perfect pant for any activity where your backside could use some extra juice. Leinenkugel’s

Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach

Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach

Both Juicy Peach Beer and Juicy Seat Pants will be available on National Beer Day, Friday, April 7. Pants go on sale at 1pm ET/12pm CT here, while supplies last. Juicy Peach beer will be available wherever Leinenkugel’s is sold.