April 7 is National Beer Day, and one manufacturer is releasing pants to match its new beer.

Leinenkugel’s is releasing their first-ever session-sour style beer, Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach, and to celebrate, they’ve made pants to match. According to a release:

Juicy Seats bring the Kardashian backside to Midwest functional fashion with comfortable performance pants, featuring a removable pad to juice up and protect your peach. Plus, it has a removable beer holster to give your other Juicy Peach a seat as well. It’s the perfect pant for any activity where your backside could use some extra juice.

Leinenkugel’s
  • Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach
  • Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach

Both Juicy Peach Beer and Juicy Seat Pants will be available on National Beer Day, Friday, April 7. Pants go on sale at 1pm ET/12pm CT here, while supplies last. Juicy Peach beer will be available wherever Leinenkugel’s is sold.