October 26 is National Pumpkin Day, and whether they be carved, part of a dessert or just as a decoration, pumpkin everything seems to take over this time of the year.

Here are some tidbits to help you celebrate this popular gourd:

🎃 The Land of Lincoln produces more pumpkins that any other state. The Illinois Farm Bureau reports the harvest should total around 650 million pounds. Illinois has nearly 16,000 acres devoted to growing pumpkins.

🎃 Travis Gienger of Minnesota set a world record October 9 for the heaviest pumpkin after growing one that weighed 2,749 pounds!

According to National Day Calendar:

🎃 Pumpkins are native to North America. The oldest evidence of pumpkin-related seeds dates back to somewhere between 7000 and 5500 BC to seeds found in Mexico.

🎃 The word pumpkin originates from the word pepon, which means “large melon” in Greek.

🎃 The tradition of carving vegetables for Halloween began in Ireland. Irish immigrants brought the tradition with them to the Americas and found the pumpkin suitable for carving.

🎃 Pumpkins are packed with nutrients, but they’re not only good for humans. Pumpkin may be recommended by veterinarians as a dietary supplement for dogs and cats since it is easy to digest.

Hungry for more? Why not make this crockpot pumpkin pecan cake?

