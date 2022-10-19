It’s become a pop culture icon, and fans the world over will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube in 2024. Invented in 1974 by Hungarian architecture professor Ernõ Rubik, the Rubik’s Cube was originally created as a learning exercise to teach his students about three-dimensional spaces. With an estimation of over 450 million sold since its release, the Rubik’s Cube is the best-selling toy in history.

Think you’re a Rubik’s wiz? Check out World Cubing Association competitions hosted worldwide here.