A German holiday tradition is picking up steam in popularity here in the Quad Cities.

December 5 is Krampusnacht, or the Night of the Krampus. In countries like Germany, Switzerland and Austria, Krampus is part of traditional holiday observances, as a horned creature that has become associated with St. Nicholas as a figure that will punish bad children, while St. Nicholas rewards those who have been good.

Dating back over two thousand years ago, the Krampus has gained popularity worldwide in recent years. Since the Middle Ages, Krampusnacht has been celebrated by revelers dressing up as Krampuses and wandering the streets or participating in parades in Alpine towns in a rite known as the Krampuslauf, or Krampus Run. During these events, Krampuses may dispense lumps of coal and bundles of birch known as ruten to children deemed bad, and a figure representing St Nicholas may dispense presents or treats to those who had been good.

A man dressed as Krampus during a Krampus run, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

A Krampus during a traditional Krampus run, Saturday, Dec.1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber)

A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask during a Krampus run, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber)

In the Quad Cities, Krampus and Krampusnacht have gained in popularity, thanks in part to an increased love of horror films and the like. In a recent event at the Quad City Botanical Center, the German American Heritage Center hosted a workshop to make Krampus masks, while a performer dressed as Krampus posed for photos.

Homemade Krampus masks (Brian Weckerly, OurQuadCities.com)

For more information about Krampusnacht, click here. To learn more about German traditions and upcoming events from the German American Heritage Center, click here.