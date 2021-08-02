Iowa: Birthplace of the tractor

You see them in the fields at planting and harvest time.

Without tractors, farmers wouldn’t be able to grow crops to meet the demand of today’s world.

And Iowa is where the tractor was born. It was invented in 1892 by a man named Joel Froelich in Clayton County.

Froelich presented his new invention to a group of businessmen in Waterloo and they formed Waterloo Gasoline Traction Engine Company.

However, only two of these tractors sold.

Over time, it created more successful models — like the Waterloo Boy.

In 1918, John Deere purchased the Waterloo company.

A tractor then cost around $785.

Now the cost is anywhere from $50 to $500,000.

It’s an investment in the future in an industry with deep roots to the past.

In this edition of Your Ag Connection, Linsey Tobin has more about a group of tractor enthusiasts who believe their worth is in the stories they tell.

