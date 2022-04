Women hold all kinds of roles in agriculture, from working the fields to promoting products grown in fields. In our continuing series, Women in Agriculture, Your Ag Connection’s Linsey Tobin introduces us to Melissa Kessler, whose mission is to increase the use of grains, globally.

For more information on Melissa Kessler and her position as Director of Strategic Initiatives and Engagement for the U.S. Grains Council, click here.