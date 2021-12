Pork is the world’s most popular meat and it’s versatile. It can be marinated, roasted, grilled, skewered, dry rubbed, boiled, baked and barbecued. If you name it, it can be done. A lot of care goes into raising the hogs that end up into our food supply.

Lisney Tobin takes us to Biddle Farms to show us how they’re breaking barriers with affordable, high quality pork, in this week’s Your Ag Connection.