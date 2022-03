Spring is just around the corner, and producers are gearing up for the 2022 planting season.

Each growing year brings a unique set of challenges, from disease and pests to Mother Nature’s surprises. But this year, farmers are already paying more to produce crops because of skyrocketing input costs. Your Ag Connection’s Linsey Tobin reports on the impact this has on farmers’ bottom line and how it can trickle down to us.

For more from the Iowa State Extension Office, click here.