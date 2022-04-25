The global demand for animal-based food products is expected to increase by 70% in the next 30 years, and producers are challenged with meeting this demand in a more environmentally-friendly manner while improving animal welfare. As Local 4’s Linsey Tobin reports in this week’s Your Ag Connection, technological advances may be key, but they’re also controversial.

The public comment period is open on the USDA’s website here. More information from the FDA is here.

