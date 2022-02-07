As inflation continues to climb, we’re all paying more for food, gas, utilities, and more. Unless your income is keeping up with that record pace, our purchasing power has decreased.

Recently on your Your Ag Connection, Linsey Tobin showed you one way to save money by growing your own food. This week, she takes a look at another set of skills many have embraced to get more out of their dollar: hunting and fishing.

For more information on hunting safety, check out training courses in Iowa and Illinois.