Corn and soybeans aren’t the only crops being harvested this time of year. Pumpkins are one of the oldest known crops in the western hemisphere. Illinois also happens to be the nation’s largest grower of the gourds. And they’re not just for carving or your latte. Linsey Tobin takes us to the Little Red Barn, a Scott County farm full of them In this week’s Your Ag Connection.

The Little Red Barn is located at 20770 Utica Ridge Road, just north of Davenport.