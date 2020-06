TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATE: Theresa Greenfield has won Iowa’s Democratic Senate primary. She’ll face sitting Senator Joni Ernst later this fall.

Thank you, Iowa. I’m honored to be your Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. We’re one step closer to flipping this #IASen seat. Help send this scrappy farm kid to the Senate. Chip in right now: https://t.co/Hl0X0v8d71 — Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) June 3, 2020

ORIGINAL: Democrat Rita Hart has won the party’s nomination for Iowa’s Second Congressional District. She was the only Democratic Candidate.